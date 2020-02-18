Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa says Indian High Commission; she shares photo of her e-visa on Twitter

While recounting her experience earlier, Abrahams had said that she had presented herself at the immigration desk along with her documents and e-visa.

"...the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head. Then he told me my visa was rejected took my passport and disappeared for about 10 minutes," she had said.

"When he came back he was very rude and aggressive shouting at me to 'come with me'. I told him not to speak to me like that and was then taken to a cordoned off area marked as a Deportee Cell. He then ordered me to sit down and I refused. I didn't know what they might do or where else they may take me, so I wanted people to see me," she added.

The official then reportedly called her sister-in-law's cousin, Kai, who she was meant to be staying with in Delhi. The latter got in touch with the British High Commission in New Delhi in an effort to try and find out what was going on but they allege that there had been no clarification from the Indian side over the issue.