Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa says Indian High Commission; she shares photo of her e-visa on Twitter

The Indian High Commission in London on Tuesday said that British MP, Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa.
"Mission has confirmed from the Indian immigration authorities that Ms Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa. Further, there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals. She was accordingly requested to return," the Commission tweeted.
However, almost simultaneously, Abrahams took to Twitter to share a photo of the e-visa issued to her by the Indian authorities.
She also commented on a tweet reiterating the High Commission's message asking, "Once again the key questions are why was it revoked & when?"
"Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa AFTER it was granted? Why didn't they let me get a 'visa on arrival'? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on Kashmir human rights issues?" she had asked over Twitter earlier.
While recounting her experience earlier, Abrahams had said that she had presented herself at the immigration desk along with her documents and e-visa.
"...the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head. Then he told me my visa was rejected took my passport and disappeared for about 10 minutes," she had said.
"When he came back he was very rude and aggressive shouting at me to 'come with me'. I told him not to speak to me like that and was then taken to a cordoned off area marked as a Deportee Cell. He then ordered me to sit down and I refused. I didn't know what they might do or where else they may take me, so I wanted people to see me," she added.
The official then reportedly called her sister-in-law's cousin, Kai, who she was meant to be staying with in Delhi. The latter got in touch with the British High Commission in New Delhi in an effort to try and find out what was going on but they allege that there had been no clarification from the Indian side over the issue.
(With inputs from agencies)
