 Debasish Som, Crucial Witness In RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Financial Irregularities Case, Hospitalized In Critical Condition
Sources said that he had been admitted to the hospital following severe fluctuation in his blood sugar level. Som, a diabetic patient, is currently being treated in the Intensive Critical Care Unit of the private hospital.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Kolkata: Debasish Som, a demonstrator in the Forensic Medicine Department of the state-run R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata and a key witness in the financial irregularities case in the same hospital has been hospitalized in critical condition at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday.

Summon Issued To Debasish Som By CBI

Earlier, he was summoned and questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials who are conducting a parallel investigation into the R.G. Kar financial case as well as the rape and murder of a junior doctor in the same hospital. Before that, CBI sleuths had raided Som's residence.

The investigation by the Central probe agency on the financial irregularities in the hospital started following an order by a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court acting upon a petition filed by the former Deputy Superintendent of the same hospital Akthar Ali. The CBI is now probing the financial irregularities at R.G. Kar during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Som is an important eyewitness in the case as there were complaints that the organs of unidentified bodies, which were sent to the hospital for post-mortem, purposes were often sold in the market at a lucrative price when Ghosh was at the helm of affairs.

CBI Trying To Connect The Dots Between The Financial Irregularities Case & Rape & Murder Case

The two teams of CBI, one probing the financial irregularities case and the other probing the rape and murder, were trying to find out links between the two cases. Already the representatives of the protesting medical fraternity, including senior and junior doctors as well as medical students, have claimed that there are hidden facts behind the rape and murder of the junior doctor. The protesters have claimed that "the victim had to pay the price of becoming aware of some gory secrets about the hospital".

