 'Deadly Prank': Delivery Agent Killed After Friend Blows Air Into Rectum With High-Pressure Machine In Bengaluru
Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a delivery agent tragically died after his friend played a prank on him in Bengaluru. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Yogesh from the rural district of Devanahalli in Bengaluru, suffered fatal injuries after his friend directed a high-pressure air machine, typically used for drying cars after washing in a garage, towards him.

Doctors reported serious internal injuries to Yogesh caused by the force of the air pressure, including severe damage to his intestines. The incident occurred on Monday (March 25).

Suspect Arrested

Yogesh resided in Thanisandra with his father and sister. The police have arrested the suspect, Murli. As per reports, Murli initially attempted to playfully joke with Yogesh.

About The Incident

However, while using the high-pressure air machine to remove dirt, he directed it towards Yogesh's face, causing him to fall to the ground. Taking advantage of Yogesh's vulnerable state, Murli again used the machine to blow air into Yogesh's rectum.

Intestines Damaged

There are reports that Yogesh suffered damage to his intestines as high-pressure air was blown through his rectum from the high-pressure air machine. Yogesh was rushed to the hospital, after which emergency surgery was performed. However, Yogesh did not survive and was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

Sister's Wedding

Yogesh had taken his Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle to Murli's garage, "CNS Car Spa," for servicing and cleaning in preparation for his sister's wedding. The Sampigehalli police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code in this matter.

