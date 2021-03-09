Dead doctor promoted, transferred in Bihar

Patna

The Bihar government faced embarrassing moments in both the Houses of the state legislature on Tuesday when health minister admitted a blunder of a dead medical officer being promoted and appointed district civil surgeon on Monday.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey admitted a lapse on part of the health department officials and said a section officer was served a show cause notice.

RJD-led opposition members raised the issue in both the Houses and brandished the copies of the transfer orders of medical officers, including appointment of 12 civil surgeons on Monday.

Vijay Samrat, the Sheikhpura MLA, said the government promoted and transferred Dr Ram Narayan Ram, a medical officer at Bikramganj Sadar Hospital as district civil surgeon of Sheikhpura. Dr Ram had died of corona last month.