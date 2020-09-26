DDU monument faces heat of change in government

Jaipur

Deendayal Upadhyaya is again the subject of political tussle between the BJP and Congress. The issue is the monument at Dhankya village, 35 kms from Jaipur, where the BJP ideologue had been born. The place is in utter neglect. Fixtures have been stolen, employees have not been paid salary, phone bills are not paid and even the internet is not working.

The Gehlot government had locked up the monument some time back and shut entry for the public and had been opened after BJP opposed the move. But but no funds allocated for the monument built on the birthplace of the BJP ideologue the monument faces neglect.

Deendayal Upadhyaya was born in a two-room railway quarter at Dhankya where his maternal grandfather was the station master. Upadhyaya lived first 3-4 years of his life there after which he moved to Sikar in Rajasthan where he got his education. The Vasundhara government had issued Rs12 crore. It had also acquired and demolished 11 railway quarters to build the monument.

Built on 4,400 sqm, the monument was inaugurated in 2018 by then party president Amit Shah and CM Vasundhara Raje. It is a 60 ft high 4-storey structure. It is fully airconditioned and the floors are divided into sections with 50 panoramas depicting the life events of Upadhyaya. It also has his 15 ft tall statue made of ashthadhatu. Speaking to FPJ, BJP state chief Satish Poonia came down heavily on Gehlot govt and sought relase of funds.