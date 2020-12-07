Days after consent for contempt proceedings against comics, AG Venugopal bats for 'open discussions on social media'

Days after giving the green signal for contempt of court proceedings against two individuals over their recent tweets, Attorney General KK Venugopal opined on Monday that discussion on social media, or indeed freedom of speech should not be curbed in a "healthy democracy". Home comments come amid criticism over the recent proceedings.

In an interview with NDTV, he noted that the Supreme Court initiated contempt cases in the rarest of rare cases.

"The Supreme Court normally does not react to criticism unless lines are crossed," he explained.

"To curtail this would be unnecessary and the government should not bring any move to curtail this freedom. We need open democracy and open discussions," he added.