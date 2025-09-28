10 Minors Among 39 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally, Youngest Victim Was 2: Report | File pic

Chennai: At least 39 people, including 10 minors, died in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur on Saturday, September 27, according to a report by NDTV. The youngest victim was reportedly just two years old.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Children and young adults among victims



As per the report, the list of victims released includes Hemalatha (8), Sailetsana (8), Sai Jeeva (4), Guru Vishnu (2), Sanuj (13), Dharanika (14), Pazhaniammal (11), Kokila (14), Krithik (7) and Kishore (17). Many of the others were in their twenties and thirties, with some older victims also confirmed. Visuals circulating on social media show a father carrying his lifeless child and a mother refusing to let go after doctors declared her child dead.



Safety lapses alleged, case filed against Vijay’s aides



According to reports, safety norms were flouted at the event. Vijay, who reached nearly seven hours late, drew a crowd of around 27,000 at a venue designed for 10,000. They said food and water arrangements were not made. Two senior leaders of Vijay’s party, including general secretary N Anand, have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.



Vijay, who is preparing his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for its Assembly poll debut next year, announced Rs 20 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. In a statement on X, he wrote, “I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures… Yet, as a member of your family, I intend to provide 20 lakh rupees to each family that has lost a loved one.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the injured in Karur and met families of victims. In a message on X, he said, “The tears shed by the families of those who lost their lives throughout the night, and the pain caused by their grief-filled cries, have not left my heart.” The state government has ordered a judicial inquiry led by a retired High Court judge.