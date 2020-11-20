More trouble for Kunal Kamra? Stand-up comic likely to face contempt of court over 'vulgar' tweet against CJI

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, marked by multiple allegations of "anti-natonal" humour, may have found himself in a pickle once again. Regarding the comedian's latest tweet targetting Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, contempt of court proceedings are likely to be initiated.

Attorney General of India KK Venugopal has granted the consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Kunal Kamra under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1975.

Earlier, advocate Anuj Singh had sought to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the stand-up comedian over the latter's November 18 tweet.

The tweet in question consists of Kamra posting a picture of two of his fingers which in front of an airplane window. The caption read, "One of these 2 fingers is for CJI Arvind Bobde... ok let me not confuse you it’s the middle one"

According to Live Law, the Attorney General of India, while granting the permission today to initiate contempt proceedings against the stand-up comedian, noted, "The depiction of the two fingers, with the legend that he means the middle one, is to deliberately insult the Chief Justice of India which would equally be an insult to the Supreme Court of India itself, which the Chief Justice heads."