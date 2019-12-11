Day after total shutdown, fresh anti-CAB protests erupt in Assam

Guwahati: A day after total shutdown in Assam to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, fresh protests erupted in the state on Wednesday when the legislation would be debated in the Rajya Sabha.

To tackle the situation, the police had to fire rubber bullets and resort to lathi charge on the protestors in Dibrugarh district, police said.

A journalist was injured in stone pelting by a mob and the police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them near a polytechnic institute in Dibrugarh town, police said.