Day after Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at Amarinder Singh, PM Modi says former Punjab CM worked with Centre according to federalism

A day after Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at Amarinder Singh saying his government was being run by the BJP from Delhi, PM Modi said that former CM of Punjab worked with the Centre according to federalism.

PM Modi said it in his address to a public rally in Jalandhar ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls.

For the uninitiated, addressing a public meeting ahead of the February 20 elections to the 117-member state assembly, Gandhi said that the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government had to be replaced as it was being run by the BJP from Delhi.

We respected federalism. Former CM of Punjab Amarinder Singh worked with the Centre according to federalism. NDA will form govt in Punjab; 'Nava Punjab' will be free from debts: PM Modi in Punjab pic.twitter.com/bXZMpQffrY — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Modi also

said that the BJP-led alliance will form the next government in Punjab and a new chapter of development will start in the state.

He also hit out at the Congress government in Punjab, saying he wanted to pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir here, but the police and the administration were unable to make arrangements.

"In Punjab, the NDA alliance will form government. In Punjab, a new chapter of development will start. I want to assure the people, especially the youth, that for their brighter future, we will not leave any stone unturned," Modi said while addressing his first physical rally in the state for the February 20 assembly polls.

On January 5, the prime minister had to return from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally, after his convoy got stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur. For the state polls, Modi had on February 8 addressed a virtual rally.

Congress policies have destroyed industries and affected employment in Punjab, Modi said as he took a dig at the party by asking the gathering whether those who are fighting among themselves give a stable government.

The BJP is contesting the elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Dhindsa and Singh were present at the Jalandhar rally.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 05:23 PM IST