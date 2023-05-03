Dasari Narayana Rao birth anniversary: Know more about life and legacy of veteran Telugu filmmaker and politician |

Dasari Narayana Rao was a legendary filmmaker and politician, widely regarded as one of the most influential personalities in the Telugu film industry. He was born on May 4th, 1947, and this year marks his 76th birth anniversary. Lets take a closer look at the life and legacy of Dasari Narayana Rao.

Dasari Narayana Rao started his career as a writer and worked on several successful films in the Telugu film industry. His first directorial venture was "Thatha Manavadu," which was a huge commercial success. He went on to direct several blockbuster films in his career, including "Megha Sandesham," "Premabhishekam," and "Bobilli Raja." He was known for his ability to tell stories that resonated with the masses and his films always had a strong social message.

In addition to his work in the film industry, Dasari Narayana Rao was also a politician. He joined the Indian National Congress party in 1989 and was elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, from the Vijayawada constituency. He was a member of parliament for three terms and also served as the Minister of State for Coal and Mines in the government of India.

Dasari Narayana Rao was a multifaceted personality who made a significant contribution to the Telugu film industry and Indian politics. He received numerous awards and honors for his work, including the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards from the Government of India.

On his birth anniversary, it is important to remember his contributions and legacy. His films continue to inspire and entertain audiences, and his political career serves as an example of how one can use their platform to bring about positive change in society.

Dasari Narayana Rao was a true visionary and his contributions to the Telugu film industry and Indian politics cannot be overstated. As we celebrate his birth anniversary, let us remember his legacy and the impact he had on the lives of millions of people.