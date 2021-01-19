Daily Covid-19 cases at 7-month low

Our Bureau

New Delhi

The daily new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday touched a new low of 10,064 in India in 24 hours after 7 months that were 10,956 on June 12 last year while the daily deaths were less than 140 after 7 months, to be exact 137, 35 of them in Maharashtra, 17 in Kerala, 10 in West Bengal and 8 in Delhi.

The total active caseload also dropped to nearly 2 lakh (2,00,528), which was just 1.90% of the total positive cases. The fall in the number of daily new cases is accompanied by a fast rising number of people getting vaccinated against Covid-19 across all states and UTs. The total number of people vaccinated is more than double the number of active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2,23,669 people were vaccinated across 3,930 sessions taking the cumulative total of people vaccinated to 4,54,049 (across 7,860 sessions conducted so far). The highest 66,302 were vaccinated in Karnataka so far, followed by Andhra 46,680, Odisha 46,506, Bihar 33,389 West Bengal 29,866, Rajasthan 23,546, UP 22,644, Maharashtra 18,582, MP 18,174, and Haryana 17,642. The national capital had low vaccination of 7,968 while Goa is the state vaccinating only 426 persons.

India's positivity rate has also seen a big drop with the rise in the number of testing infrastructure, its weekly positivity rate recorded at 1.97%. As many as 22 of the 35 states/UTs have weekly positivity rate less than the national average.

India's recovery rate has jumped to 96.66%, with 102.29 lakh total recoveries, 17,411 of them in the past 24 hours. Kerala reported the highest number of 3,921 recoveries in a single day, followed by 3,854 in Maharashtra and 1,301 in Chhattisgarh. 10 states and UTs reported 80% of new recovered cases. In contrast, Kerala had the highest number of 3,346 cases in the past 24 hours, followed by 1924 in Maharashtra and 551 in Tamil Nadu.