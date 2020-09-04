Dahod: 5 of family commit suicide

Ahmedabad

Five members of a family have committed suicide on Thursday night in Dahod town. The incident was reported to the police on Friday morning when no one from the family responded to relatives' call. Saifi Sabbirbhai Dudhiyawala and his family had shifted to Dahod ten years back to set up a factory of disposable paper bowls and dishes. On Friday morning, police found the bodies of Saifi (42), his wife Mehzabeen (35), twin daughters Arva and Zainal (16), and Husaina (7), from their apartment situated in the Saujibaug area.

While the police are investigating the reasons behind the act, a relative has alleged that Saifi had borrowed gold ornaments from his sister-in-law and there was tension between the two families over it. This could have driven the family to take the extreme step.

Although the police have found a suicide note written by Saifi, it only mentions that they are committing suicide --- there is no mention of any reason. A bottle of poison has been recovered from the house, said Paresh Solanki, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dahod. Circumstantial evidence suggests that it was a pre-planned act, as on Thursday night Saifi dropped his parents at his maternal uncle’s place, and he brought back his youngest daughter home, who was at his sister-in-law’s place, said the police officer.