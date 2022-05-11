Cyclonic storm Asani weakens into deep depression; air quality improves in Kolkata

Kolkata: Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ has weakened and would further weaken in the next 24 hours. Weathermen claimed that due to this cyclone, the pollution level in Kolkata has gone down.

According to IMD director Sanjib Bandhopadhyay, the Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ lies over west central Bay of Bengal and moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 4 kmph during the past 06 hours.

“It is very likely to move north-northeast wards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts till evening of today and emerge into west central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by May 12. It is likely to further weaken into a deep depression,” said Bandhopadhyay.

Bandhopadhyay also claimed that though there will be scattered rainfall in South Bengal due to Asani but till May 15 there will be heavy rainfall in several districts of North Bengal.

Meanwhile, according to the West Bengal Pollution Control Board due to the severe cyclonic storm the index of the city remained below 50 on Wednesday.

According to an official of the pollution control board last week the air quality index was between 60-200, which improved by 60 per cent on Wednesday.

“Due to scattered rainfall on May 10 and May 11 the air quality had improved. Hope the conditions remain the same even after the cyclone is over,” said the official.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:55 PM IST