Cyclone Yass likely to hit West Bengal, Odisha coast by May 26-27: Here's all you need to know

After Cyclone Tauktae battered the states along the west coast, another Cyclone Yass is likely to hit the east coast by May 26-27.

When will Cyclone Yass hit the east coast?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around 22 May and it holds the potential to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

"Low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around 22nd May," said IMD.

"It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal - Odisha coasts around 26th May evening," it added.

Southwest monsoon to advance over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21

IMD on Wednesday said that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21 in association with the likely strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds over the region.

Other atmospheric and oceanic conditions like conducive environment for convection, sea surface temperatures are also favourable for persistent cloudiness over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal around May 22.

These conditions will help in the formation of a low-pressure area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, the IMD said.