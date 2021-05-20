Cyclone Yass likely to hit West Bengal, Odisha coast by May 26-27: Here's all you need to know

After Cyclone Tauktae battered the states along the west coast, another Cyclone Yass is likely to hit the east coast by May 26-27.
When will Cyclone Yass hit the east coast?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around 22 May and it holds the potential to intensify into a cyclonic storm.
"Low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around 22nd May," said IMD.
"It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal - Odisha coasts around 26th May evening," it added.
Southwest monsoon to advance over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21
IMD on Wednesday said that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21 in association with the likely strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds over the region.
Other atmospheric and oceanic conditions like conducive environment for convection, sea surface temperatures are also favourable for persistent cloudiness over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal around May 22.
These conditions will help in the formation of a low-pressure area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, the IMD said.
Under the influence of these systems, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 22 and 23, it said.
Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places are very likely to commence from evening of May 25. The intensity of the rainfall will increase substantially, the IMD said.
It said the west coast, especially Gujarat and Maharashtra, are still assessing the damage done by extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae.
April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast.
West Bengal, Odisha prepare for possible cyclone storm hitting east coast
The coastal states of West Bengal and Odisha Wednesday started preparing for a possible cyclone hitting the eastern coast on May 26, in the backdrop of the devastating cyclone Taukte which hit the west coast of India on Monday.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed senior government officials to make all necessary arrangements after the weather office warned about a cyclonic storm that may hit the eastern coastline of Bengal and Odisha.
The Odisha state government has asked the collectors of coastal districts to remain alert and make necessary arrangements in the wake of the weather department's forecast.
Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena held a meeting with the district collectors and police chiefs, besides speaking to the senior officials of the local meteorological office, NDRF, ODRAF, the Odisha Police and the fire brigade, among others.
