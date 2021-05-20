PM Modi visits cyclone-hit Gujarat, invites MVA ire for skipping Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 20: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress have targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to his home-state Gujarat and also Daman and Diu and skipped Maharashtra to review the damage caused by the Cyclone Tautkae. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rutr said that PM Modi chose to visit Gujarat as there is weak leadership in the state that is not capable of handling the crisis. He added that CM Thackeray, on the other hand, was quite capable of managing the crisis and that even the PM seems to think so. NCP Minister Nawab Malik questioned why there is discrimination with Maharashtra even during the cyclone. Malik in a tweet said, “Today PM Modi ji is taking an aerial survey of #CycloneTautkae affected areas of Daman, Diu and Gujarat. Why not the same of the areas affected in #Maharashtra? Is this not clear-cut discrimination?’’

On the other hand, state Congress chief spokesman Sachin Sawant said, ‘’Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat to inspect the damage caused by the cyclone. Our Konkan has also suffered huge losses. So why isn't he coming on Maharashtra tour? Why so much grudge against Maharashtra? Anyway, the MVA government should stand firmly behind the people of Konkan.’’