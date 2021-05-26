India

Updated on
LIVE

Cyclone Yass brings strong winds, rainfall to West Bengal and Odisha - Follow LIVE updates

By FPJ Web Desk

High tide waves due to the formation of cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, in East Medinipur on Tuesday.
High tide waves due to the formation of cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, in East Medinipur on Tuesday.
Photo: ANI

Indian Navy provides relief material for affected people in Odisha

Watch: Odisha's Paradeep experiences strong winds and heavy rainfall

Watch: Strong winds and heavy rain hit Dhamra in Odisha's Bhadrak district

Watch: Sea turns rough at Digha in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, as Cyclone Yaas nears landfall

IMD predicts rainfall for most parts of Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department predicts light to moderate rainfall for most places in these states. The MeT department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

"Light to moderate rainfall expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Keonjhargarh today," IMD said.

Cyclone Yass set to make landfall around noon as 'very severe cyclonic storm'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in