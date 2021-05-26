Cyclone Yass brings strong winds, rainfall to West Bengal and Odisha - Follow LIVE updates

The India Meteorological Department predicts light to moderate rainfall for most places in these states. The MeT department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

"Light to moderate rainfall expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Keonjhargarh today," IMD said.