Cyclone Tauktae effect: Heavy rainfall likely in UP, other states

New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy Rainfall is very likely to take place on Thursday at isolated places in West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to western disturbances caused by severe cyclonic storm Tauktae.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with a speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over Himachal, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala, Lakshadweep, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Arunachal, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Meawhile, remnant of ‘Tauktae’ has weakened further into a well-marked low-pressure over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh, and it is very likely to move further northeastwards to Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

The Well-marked low-pressure area over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh has further weakened into a low-pressure area and lay centered at northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood at 5.30 a.m. on Thursday, said the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, as many as 79 people have lost their lives in incidents related to cyclone Tauktae in different parts of Gujarat, officials said on Thursday as the authorities carried out restoration work in affected areas and launched damage assessment exercise.

Amreli in the Saurashtra region was the worst affected district with 45 deaths so far, said an official of the Amreli District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC).