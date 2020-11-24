Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi assures all possible support to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Earlier on Monday, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the status of impending Cyclone through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area of the country during the evening of November 25 as India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday that the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm.

Wind speeds are likely to be 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour. IMD tweeted: "Deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm -- NIVAR over south-west Bay of Bengal -- (Cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts - Yellow Message)." It further said: "Deep depression has weakened into a depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia."