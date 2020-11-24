Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi assures all possible support to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chief Ministers in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured all possible support from the Centre.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."
Earlier on Monday, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the status of impending Cyclone through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area of the country during the evening of November 25 as India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday that the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm.
Wind speeds are likely to be 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour. IMD tweeted: "Deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm -- NIVAR over south-west Bay of Bengal -- (Cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts - Yellow Message)." It further said: "Deep depression has weakened into a depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia."
However, rainfall is expected to start from November 24 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will remain till November 26. During November 24 and 25 extremely heavy rainfall is expected at North coastal districts and delta districts. Regional Meteorological Centre has advised fishermen to avoid the sea. Officials asked people to keep food materials with them and avoid unnecessary travel.
(Inputs from Agencies)
