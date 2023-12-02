Cyclone Michaung: Very Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Tamil Nadu On Dec 3, 'High Alert' In Andhra Pradesh

PTI Photo

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm on December 3 resulting in heavy to very heavy rains in the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and interior parts, too, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Direction of the cyclone

It would reach the west central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 morning.

Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards, almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the December 5 forenoon, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Expect high windspeeds

The cyclonic activity would lead the winds to blow at a speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

According to S Balachandran, deputy director general of the Regional Meteorological Centre, here, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur over Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.

Squally wind prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to become gales reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from December 2 night to December 4. Thereafter, it would gradually decrease.

Several trains cancelled due to Cyclone Michaung

From October 1 till date, the region recorded 34 cm rainfall against the normal 36 cm during the North East Monsoon period, so far, Balachandran said. Chennai alone recorded 62 cm against the normal rainfall of 67 cm during this period.

The South Central Railway announced the cancellation of 118 long-distance trains from December 3 to 7 due to cyclone Michaung.

These include about 40 between Chennai and other destinations and those passing through the metro, a release said on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

High alert sounded in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed the officials to be on high alert in view of the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal developing into a cyclonic storm.

Cyclone-affected district collectors and the disaster management officials should be ready to take necessary relief and rescue measures to help people and restore power lines and transportation facilities in affected areas, the Chief Minister said.

He told them to take steps to shift affected people from the coastal areas to safer places and arrange relief camps while maintaining enough stocks of milk, drinking water and food.

On instructions of the Chief Minister, the government released Rs 2 crore to Tirupati district and Rs 1 crore each to SPSR Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts for relief measures.