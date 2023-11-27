PHOTOS: PM Modi Takes Lord Venkateswara's Blessings At Tirumala Temple In Andhra Pradesh

By: Swarna Srikanth | November 27, 2023
PM Narendra Modi is on a spiritual visit to Andhra Pradesh. On Monday, he took the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara at the popular temple in Tirumala.
Visuals showing him visiting the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in a traditional attire surfaced online.
He was seen walking in the temple premises with folded hands, praying to the Lord and seeking his blessings.
Before entering the sanctum sanctorum, he paid tribute at the Dhwajastambham which is believed to be the backbone of the temple and a source of great energy.
Later, he took the blessings of the temple priests in the presence of TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and a few other officials.
PM Modi then proceeded to take the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. As he shared the images from his Tirumala-Tirupati visit online, "Govinda Govinda" chants surfaced in replies.
He arrived near Tirupati on Sunday evening and was greeted by several people as his vehicle was on the way to Tirumala from the Renigunta airport.
Thanks For Reading!