Gujarat's Ambaji Temple: Everything About The Devi Mandir Visited By PM Modi

By: Swarna Srikanth | October 30, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ambaji Mata Temple in Gujarat during his two-day visit to the state this October.
Ahead of observing Rashtriya Ekta Divas on Tuesday, PM Modi visited the temple and prayed for the wellness of the nation.
Talking of the divine shrine dedicated to the Devi, Ambaji Temple is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths of Ma Sati.
A legend narrates Sati Devi's body being cut into 51 pieces by Lord Vishnu's Sudharshana Chakra and spread across India and its neighbouring countries.
Ambaji is worshipped as a form of Ma Sati as it is believed that her "heart" fell at this place during a religious event in Hindu mythology.
Interestingly, this temple is the only Shaktipeeth with 358 Golden Kalash.
The sacred pilgrimage is located 1600 ft above sea level in Gujarat in a village named after the Goddess.
