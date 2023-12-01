 Tamil Nadu Vigilance Team Raids ED's Office In Madurai After Arresting Agency's Officer In Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu Vigilance Team Raids ED's Office In Madurai After Arresting Agency's Officer In Bribery Case

Tamil Nadu Vigilance Team Raids ED's Office In Madurai After Arresting Agency's Officer In Bribery Case

Ankit was reportedly apprehended on Friday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs in cash from a doctor in Dindigul.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
article-image

In an unprecedented action, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted a raid on the Madurai office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 1. This move followed the arrest of Ankit Tiwari, an ED officer in Dindigul, just hours prior. DVAC is also conducting searches at Ankit Tiwari's residence in Dindigul.

Ankit was held Friday accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe

Ankit was reportedly apprehended on Friday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs in cash from a doctor in Dindigul. DVAC is currently investigating the authenticity of Ankit Tiwari's status as an ED official, and an official statement confirming the accused's credentials is anticipated.

As per the police, Ankit and his alleged accomplices had engaged in intimidation and extortion, demanding bribes from several individuals with the promise of closing cases against them.

Ankit was held on Madurai national highway after tip-off

According to reports, DVAC officials apprehended Ankit on the Dindigul-Madurai National Highway, where his car was intercepted. Tamil news channel Puthiyathalaimurai indicates that DVAC received a confidential tip-off leading to the interception of Ankit and the discovery of the cash. The Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Dindigul are currently conducting further investigations at the Enforcement Directorate's regional office.

Read Also
ED Officer, Ankit Tiwari, Arrested By TN Police For Taking ₹20 Lakh Bribe; ID Card Of Official...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Vigilance Team Raids ED's Office In Madurai After Arresting Agency's Officer In Bribery...

Tamil Nadu Vigilance Team Raids ED's Office In Madurai After Arresting Agency's Officer In Bribery...

Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023: Ahead Of Counting Of Votes, Congress Calls ‘Secret’ Meeting In...

Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023: Ahead Of Counting Of Votes, Congress Calls ‘Secret’ Meeting In...

Mizoram Assembly Polls: Counting Of Votes Deferred By A Day To December 4

Mizoram Assembly Polls: Counting Of Votes Deferred By A Day To December 4

Kerala: 75-Year-Old Live-In Partner Kills 36-Year-Old Israeli Woman In Mughathala Fearing 'Someone...

Kerala: 75-Year-Old Live-In Partner Kills 36-Year-Old Israeli Woman In Mughathala Fearing 'Someone...

Exit Polls 2023 Predictions: BJP Set For Victory In MP, Rajasthan; Congress To Get Chhattisgarh,...

Exit Polls 2023 Predictions: BJP Set For Victory In MP, Rajasthan; Congress To Get Chhattisgarh,...