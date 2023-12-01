 ED Officer, Ankit Tiwari, Arrested By TN Police For Taking ₹20 Lakh Bribe; ID Card Of Official Goes Viral
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
ED officer arrested by Tamil Nadu police for taking Rs 20 lakh bribe | X

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu police on Friday (December 1) caught ED Officer Ankit Tiwari red-handed while allegedly demanding and receiving a bribe of around Rs 20 lakh from a private person in Dindigul, according to reports.

The officer is being further questioned. A purported ID card of the ED officer is also going viral on social media.

The news of the arrest of an ED officer comes at a time when the agency has been highly active in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

ED vs Tamil Nadu state government

The most high profile of the ED cases against a Tamil Nadu minister is the one against Senthil Balaji.

The ED had arrested minister Senthil Balaji in June this year on charges of money laundering. The arrest and the dramatic sequence of events that unfolded had observers and the DMK hooked.

Hours after arrest, the minister had undergone a heart procedure. Pictures of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visiting the minister in the hospital surfaced, showing that the state government was willing to put its weight behind the minister in the ED case.

The DMK had alleged that the ED case against Senthil Balaji was politically motivated.

TN Govt vs Governor over minister Senthil Balaji

A row had erupted after Tamil Nadu governor CT Ravi had dismissed minister Senthil Balaji on June 30. However, the governor took back his decision after a row over the matter. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had reacted sharply to the governor's decision to dismiss the minister.

Bail plea rejected

On November 28, the court rejected Senthil Balaji's bail plea on health grounds.

