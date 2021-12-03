Cyclone Jawad to have devastating impact in West Bengal and Odisha: IMD

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) borrowed several pumps to avoid water logging due to cyclone Jawad which will shed heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kolkata and adjoining areas.

According to KMC sources, holidays of all officials are cancelled till Monday as the special control room opened for Jawad will be monitored continuously.

Meanwhile, weathermen Sujib Kar said that the effect of Jawad will be like cyclone Phani of 2019 and will make a landslide at Odisha’s Puri and will again tetrad back to Bay of Bengal triggering heavy top very heavy rainfall to not just the coastal areas of West Bengal but also in Howrah, Hooghly North and South 24 Parganas and even in Kolkata.

According to IMD director Sanjib Bandhopadhyay after the landfall the cyclone will subsequently continue to move north-northeast wards along coastal Odisha towards West Bengal coast.

“Harvest matured paddy crop as early as possible and complete the post harvest operations like threshing, drying, storing etc at the earliest. Use modern farm machineries for this purpose, wherever needed. Make good arrangements for discharge of stagnant water from the fields of vegetable, oilseed specially mustard and newly sown potato crop. If required, a fungicide spray may be made as a prophylactic measure. Sowing of new crops should not be done during next week,” said Bandhopadhyay.

Impact Expected (suggested by IMD)

-Localized Flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the affected region.

-Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

-Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.

-Minor damage to kutcha roads.

-Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures.

-Damage to horticulture and standing crops (matured paddy and newly planted potato) in some areas due to inundation

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:19 PM IST