Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha today morning

The Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on Saturday morning and Puri is likely to witness heavy rains on Sunday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Met department, Cyclone Jawad lay centered at 5:30 pm of Friday over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 300 km south-SE of Vishakhapatnam, 420 km nearly south of Gopalpur, 480 km south-SW of Puri & 560 km south-southwest of Paradip "It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning," said the IMD.

"Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards the West Bengal coast," said the IMD.

Andhra Pradesh government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts.

The rescue team has evacuated 15,755 people from Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam.

The government has set up 197 relief camps in schools and community halls. Eleven teams of NDRF have deployed whereas 5 teams of SDRF and six teams of Coast Guard are in place.

Village secretaries and District collectorates will function throughout the night.

As many as two helicopters are on standby. Rs 1 crore has been released to tackle any unforeseen situation.

Tamil Nadu districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rain on Saturday, informed Area Cyclone Warning Centre of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Virudhunagar and Karur district of Tamilnadu," the notification read.

Notably, the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are likely to witness heavy rains on Sunday due to Cyclone Jawad.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 08:32 AM IST