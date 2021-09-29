e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 09:17 AM IST

Cyclone Gulab likely to weaken into low-pressure area, heavy rain at isolated places expected: Hyderabad Meteorological Centre

ANI
Photo Credit: AFP

Hyderabad (Telangana): As the Cyclone Gulab weakened into a depression over Telangana and adjoining areas of Maharashtra's Marathwada and Vidarbha, the head of Meteorological Centre of Hyderabad Dr K Nagaratna on Tuesday said that it is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area.

"The depression lying over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada, Vidarbha is likely to move in west-northwest wards direction. It is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area," she said.

"Under its influence, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places with heavy rain at isolated places within the next 24 hours," she added.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said, "Depression lay centred over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area." Earlier, on Monday, the IMD informed that the Cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 09:17 AM IST
