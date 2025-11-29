 Cyclone Ditwah Update: Cyclonic Storm To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Schools Shut, Flights Cancelled; Latest Updates
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCyclone Ditwah Update: Cyclonic Storm To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Schools Shut, Flights Cancelled; Latest Updates

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Cyclonic Storm To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Schools Shut, Flights Cancelled; Latest Updates

Cyclone Ditwah will bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied with strong winds in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh after making landfall on November 30. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that Cyclone Ditwah, which is currently near Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Cyclone Ditwah Update: Cyclonic Storm To Bring Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry (Representational Image) | Grok

Chennai: Cyclone Ditwah is heading towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is expected to make landfall on Saturday, November 30, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied with strong winds in the region. Sri Lanka is already witnessing heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Ditwah.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that Cyclone Ditwah, which is currently near Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify slightly and move towards the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.

Latest Updates:

Speaking to ANI on Friday, IMD Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclonic storm is presently centred over coastal areas of Sri Lanka and adjoining parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, around 480 km south of Chennai, and is moving in a north-northwestward direction.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Max Amini, Hilarious Iranian-American Comedian Performing In Mumbai Today
Meet Max Amini, Hilarious Iranian-American Comedian Performing In Mumbai Today
Sudeep Pharma's Shares End With A 30.54% Premium Against The Issue Price Of ₹593
Sudeep Pharma's Shares End With A 30.54% Premium Against The Issue Price Of ₹593
Cyclone Ditwah Update: Cyclonic Storm To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Schools Shut, Flights Cancelled; Latest Updates
Cyclone Ditwah Update: Cyclonic Storm To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Schools Shut, Flights Cancelled; Latest Updates
Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh's Film Opens Low At ₹50 Lakh Despite Positive Reviews
Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh's Film Opens Low At ₹50 Lakh Despite Positive Reviews

"We expect it to come out of Sri Lanka and enter the southwest Bay of Bengal by 29th morning. Then there could be a slight intensification. With this wind speed, the cyclonic storm will continue to move north-northwestwards and reach near the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast by 30th early morning," Mohapatra told ANI.

The IMD warned of flood-like situations in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry due to the heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, rainfall has already started lashing Tamil Nadu.

Sea conditions will remain rough along and off the Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry coasts.

There is also a possibility of storm surge inundating low-lying stretches of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Authorities advised citizens to stay indoors and avoid travelling without any important work.

Puducherry and four districts of Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram districts, are on red alert in the wake of the cyclonic storm.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been sounded in several other districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Kallakurichi, Chennai and Perambalur.

In the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, schools have also been reportedly closed in those parts of Tamil Nadu where there could be a severe impact of the storm.

Chennai Airport authorities announced the cancellation of 54 scheduled flights as Cyclone Ditwah intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and moves steadily towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

The IMD is expecting the system to gradually weaken as it moves northward after November 30.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 69, with 34 people still missing as of Friday, as the country continues to face severe weather conditions.

India started Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to Sri Lanka.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Cyclonic Storm To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry,...

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Cyclonic Storm To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry,...

Arunachal Pradesh News: Man Arrested With Cannabis Worth ₹2 Lakh Near Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh News: Man Arrested With Cannabis Worth ₹2 Lakh Near Itanagar

Andhra Pradesh Accident: Family Of Five, Including Two Children From Karnataka’s Kolar District...

Andhra Pradesh Accident: Family Of Five, Including Two Children From Karnataka’s Kolar District...

Delhi Court To Pronounce Order On ED Chargesheet In National Herald Money Laundering Case Today

Delhi Court To Pronounce Order On ED Chargesheet In National Herald Money Laundering Case Today

Dance Girl Spotted Brandishing Police Service Revolver At Private Event In Bihar, FIR Filed Against...

Dance Girl Spotted Brandishing Police Service Revolver At Private Event In Bihar, FIR Filed Against...