 Cyclone Ditwah: Four International Flights Diverted To Thiruvananthapuram Amid Heavy Rain Alerts
Etihad Airways flight number EY394D (A321) from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo (AUH-CMB), has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV), which arrived at 03:44hrs.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Cyclone Ditwah: Four International Flights Diverted To Thiruvananthapuram Amid Heavy Rain Alerts | X/File

Four flights have been diverted from Colombo to Thiruvananthapuram in the wake of bad weather and the impact of cyclonic storm Ditwah, Thiruvananthapuram Airport officials stated.

Flights Diverted Amid Severe Weather

Etihad Airways flight number EY394D (A321) from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo (AUH-CMB), has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV), which arrived at 03:44hrs.

AirAsia flight number AK047D(A320) from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo (KUL-CMB) was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV), which arrived at 04:37 hrs.

Sri Lankan Airlines flight number UL226(A330) from Dubai International Airport to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo (DXB-CMB) was diverted to TRV, ATA 0755 hrs.

Sri Lankan Airlines flight number UL218D(A320) from Hamad International Airport, Doha, to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo (DOH -CMB) was diverted to TRV, which arrived at 07:44 hrs.

Significantly, four flights were diverted involving four international airlines.
The cyclonic storm is currently located over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, close to the Sri Lanka coast. At present, the system is centred 80 km from Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 480 km from Puducherry, and 580 km from Chennai.

Impact Forecast and Alerts

"Over the past six hours, the cyclone has moved at a speed of 8 km per hour. The storm is likely to reach the Southwest Bay of Bengal near the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra coastal areas by the day after tomorrow," Prakhar Jain, Managing Director, Disaster Management Authority, said.

"Due to its impact, heavy rains are expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema tomorrow and the day after," he added.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea and farmers are requested to take necessary precautions during agricultural activities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as cyclonic storm Ditwah continued its north-northwestward movement over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

In a press bulletin, IMD said that the system, which has intensified with strong winds and the potential for extremely heavy rainfall, is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, prompting widespread advisories for coastal residents and fishermen.

Cyclone’s Expected Path

According to the IMD, Ditwah moved at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and at 0230 hrs IST on Friday lay centred near latitude 8.1°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 50 km south of Trincomalee, 70 km northwest of Batticaloa, 220 km north of Hambantota, 460 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 560 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The cyclone is likely to continue tracking north-northwestwards along the Sri Lanka coast and into the adjoining sea before emerging into the Bay of Bengal. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

