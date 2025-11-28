 Jaipur Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall On Friday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Jaipur Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall On Friday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The Meteorological Center Jaipur has issued a yellow alert in some regions of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, moderate to dense fog is expected in isolated pockets in southeastern Rajasthan.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Jaipur Weather | Photo Attribution: X/ @Rajsthanweather

Jaipur: The India Meteorological Department has announced that residents of the city can expect light to moderate rainfall. Additionally, chilly weather is anticipated as temperatures fall below normal levels. The Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Ditwah, currently situated over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal, is influencing weather patterns in the region. As a result, light to moderate rain is likely to persist in several cities, including Jaipur, on Friday, November 28, 2025.

A yellow alert in these regions

Today's minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 15 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall is expected in many parts of Rajasthan, including Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Nagaur, Salumbar, Tonk, and the Udaipur division of Rajasthan. The Meteorological Center Jaipur has issued a yellow alert in these regions. Meanwhile, moderate to dense fog is expected in isolated pockets in southeastern Rajasthan.

Dip in temperatures expected

Temperatures in many districts across the state have been fluctuating. The effects of the cold have intensified in many regions of Rajasthan. The weather department said that due to influence of northern winds, nighttime temperatures are predicted to decrease by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius during the first week of December.

Weather forecast for November 29

According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 14 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 48 per cent. The city is expected to wake up at 06: 57 AM and the sun is expected to set at 5:33 PM. The city is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, November 28, 2025. Meanwhile, a red alert for heavy rains has been issued in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on November 28-29.

