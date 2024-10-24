Cyclone Dana: Indian Navy Prepares For Disaster Relief Along Odisha & Bengal Coast, NDRF Teams Deployed; VIDEO

Indian Navy prepares for Disaster Managament for Cyclone Dana | Defence spokesperson

With the intensified depression over the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Dana is moving towards the Odisha-West Bengal coastline and is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port between Thursday, October 24 and Friday, October 25. The Indian Coast Gaurd has issued an 'High Alert' and authorities have started evacuating locals to safer locations and deploying security forces for disaster management.

The Indian Navy has also deployed teams for ahead of Cyclone Dana landfall. "In anticipation of the severe impact of Cyclone Dana along the coast of Odisha and West Bengal, the Indian Navy is preparing to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations," the statement said.

#WATCH | Odisha | #CycloneDana | People are being brought to cyclone shelter in Odisha's Bhadrak ahead of Cyclone Dana's landfall.



Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall on October 25, tomorrow, at Dhamra port. pic.twitter.com/gW4G6pLM9K — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

"1,70,000 people in Odisha, 1,50,000 in WB, have been evacuated and the National Disaster Relief Force is ensuring that before the landfall, people are inside and safe," DIG Mohsen Shahidi informed the media.

VIDEO | Cyclone Dana: "Cyclonic storm today converted into a severe cyclonic storm, and it is expected to make landfall in the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25, so deployment has been completed, 56 teams of NDRF have been deployed in 5 states, 20 in Odisha, 17… pic.twitter.com/jygDkfctqP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2024

"Essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency relief materials , have been deployed by road to key locations that are likely to be affected. Flood Relief and Diving Teams are being mobilised to assist in coordinated rescue and relief operations if needed," the Defence spokesperson informed.

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to pray for the safety of people during cyclone 'Dana', at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/AUtCZMWUPp — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

The statement released by the Defence said that to support relief efforts from the Sea, two ships of the Eastern Fleet are standing by with supplies and rescue and diving teams. Naval hospital INHS Kalyani will provide essential supplies and medical support, if sought.

In view of Cyclone DANA's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 1800 IST on 24.10.2024 to 0900 IST on 25.10.2024 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/jhd4E7S3NS — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) October 23, 2024

The Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation closely and remains on high alert, ready to extend its support to the civil authorities and the people affected by Cyclone Dana, the statement added.

Both states, Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for impact and governments have swung into action to ensure minimum damage. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has categorised Dana as 'severe cyclonic storm'. It is expected to make landfall on Thursday (October 24) night.