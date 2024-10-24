Cyclone Dana: Indian Navy Prepares For Disaster Relief Along Odisha & Bengal Coast, NDRF Teams Deployed; VIDEO

With the intensified depression over the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Dana is moving towards the Odisha-West Bengal coastline and is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port between Thursday, October 24 and Friday, October 25. The Indian Coast Gaurd has issued an 'High Alert' and authorities have started evacuating locals to safer locations and deploying security forces for disaster management.
The Indian Navy has also deployed teams for ahead of Cyclone Dana landfall. "In anticipation of the severe impact of Cyclone Dana along the coast of Odisha and West Bengal, the Indian Navy is preparing to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations," the statement said.
"1,70,000 people in Odisha, 1,50,000 in WB, have been evacuated and the National Disaster Relief Force is ensuring that before the landfall, people are inside and safe," DIG Mohsen Shahidi informed the media.
"Essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency relief materials , have been deployed by road to key locations that are likely to be affected. Flood Relief and Diving Teams are being mobilised to assist in coordinated rescue and relief operations if needed," the Defence spokesperson informed.
The statement released by the Defence said that to support relief efforts from the Sea, two ships of the Eastern Fleet are standing by with supplies and rescue and diving teams. Naval hospital INHS Kalyani will provide essential supplies and medical support, if sought.
The Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation closely and remains on high alert, ready to extend its support to the civil authorities and the people affected by Cyclone Dana, the statement added.
Both states, Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for impact and governments have swung into action to ensure minimum damage. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has categorised Dana as 'severe cyclonic storm'. It is expected to make landfall on Thursday (October 24) night.