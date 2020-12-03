Cyclone Burevi to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari tonight

The IMD in the wee hours of Thursday said that Cyclonic Storm Burevi over Sri Lanka moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 11 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred about 40 km east of Mannar.

"The Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ over Sri Lanka moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 03rd December over Sri Lanka near Lat. 9.0°N and Long. 80.3°E, about 40 km east of Mannar, 120 km east-southeast of Pamban (India), and 320 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Gulf of Mannar near Mannar coast during next 3 hours," IMD said

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ likely to bring heavy rains and winds at a few places. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is very likely over south Tamil Nadu (Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Sivagangai districts) and over south Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha) on 3rd December and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on 4th December, 2020,” it said.

A total of 14 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of Tamil Nadu, in light of anticipated cyclonic storm Burevi.

As per the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TN-SDMA), two teams have been deployed at Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, three teams each at Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli, and one team each at Madurai and Cuddalore. NDRF workers too have reached designated areas and are facilitating administration and helping local citizens.

