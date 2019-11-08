Cyclone 'Bulbul' may trigger heavy rain in Odisha, likely to delay winter in Maharashtra by two weeks

With Cyclone "Bulbul" set to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm soon and trigger heavy rain in Odisha, the state government Thursday issued a revised advisory asking the districts to brace up for possible flood- like situation and waterlogging.

Though cyclone "Bulbul" over Bay of Bengal is set to move towards Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts, skirting Odisha, it will unleash heavy to very heavy rain in over ten coastal and northern districts in the state for at least three days from Friday.

According to Indian Express, the onset of winter in Maharashtra will be delayed by at least two weeks as Cyclone Bulbul in the Bay of Bengal is set to increase the moisture incursion over the west coast, cutting off the flow of dry and cool winds from north India, the India Meteorological Department said.

An IMD official told the Indian Express, “The cyclone in Bay of Bengal will lead to an increase in moisture incursion over the west coast, keeping temperatures high till November 21, as it will cut the flow of dry and cool winds from the northern parts of the country.”

The Met department said that the cyclone, situated 750 km south of Kolkata in the afternoon, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday night and into a very severe cyclonic storm by Friday.

The governments of the two states are taking measures to ensure that damage from the storm is contained even as the Centre assured them of all assistance. The weather department said the system is likely to move initially north-northwestwards and then nearly northwards till November 9.

It will then re-curve northeastwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, skirting Odisha, and cause heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of North Odisha and West Bengal for three days from Friday.

Taking note of the severity of the storm and possibility of damage to property and lives, the Centre has asked the West Bengal and Odisha government to take all steps to deal with 'Bulbul' and ensure there is minimum casualty and damage.

The weather department predicted possible damage to thatched roofs, embankments and roads in the coastal districts of North Odisha and West Bengal. It advised people in affected areas to remain indoors and total suspension of fishing from November 8. At a high-level meeting in New Delhi, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, also assured the states of all necessary central assistance.

The meeting was convened in the wake of concern expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Top officials of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands attended the meeting through video conference.

The MeT said sea condition will be rough to very rough along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts from Friday onwards and will become very high on Saturday and Sunday.

In West Bengal, fishermen have been advised to return to the coast by Thursday evening and not venture into the seas till the caution is lifted. District officials have been asked to keep a tab on the situation and prepare for any contingency, a government functionary said.

The weather department has forecast sustained windspeed of 120 to 130 km per hour with gusts of up to 140 kmph when the cyclone will be at its 'very severe' form on Friday and then lessen to a 'severe' cyclonic storm on November 9.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur in the coastal districts of North and South 24 Parganas on November 9 and 10, the Met said. It will also bring heavy rain in Kolkata East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia district during the two days.

