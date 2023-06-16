Cyclone Biparjoy: Trees, Power Poles Uprooted As Video Shows Nature's Fury; Storm To Move To South Rajasthan

Trees uprooted and damaged caused by Cyclone Biparjoy in Dwarka | ANI

Cyclone Biparjoy made a landfall touching the Saurashtra-Kutch coast in Gujarat on Thursday evening which caused heavy rains and ferocious windspeed. Following the landfall, visuals of trees uprooted surfaced on social media. Also, due to the trees falling on the power poles, many transmission poles also collapsed, leading to power outage in Naliya, Mandvi and Kutch villages.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Strong winds broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil in Morbi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mandvi witnesses strong winds as an impact of cyclone Biparjoy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rough sea at Gomti Ghat as an impact of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trees uprooted and hoardings fell in Dwarka, as strong winds hit the district under the impact of the cyclone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a briefing late on Thursday night, Alok Pandey, Relief Commissioner of Gujarat said, "The eye of the storm is currently near the Pakistan-Kutch border. The wind had an average speed of 78 kmph. There are chances of power outages. As per IMD's forecast, the storm will reach southern Rajasthan tomorrow (June 16). People have been alerted in the low-lying areas. There are chances of flash floods. Intermittent rainfall is expected across Gujarat with heavy rainfall near the storm epicentre."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Indian Meterological Department in its June 16 morning tweet said, "At 0230 of Today, 16th June the SCS BIPARJOY lay centered over Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya. it would further move NE-wards and weaken into a CS by early morning of 16th and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan."

On Thursday evening, cyclone Biparjoy made the landfall at 5.12 pm at the Saurashtra-Kutch coast in Gujarat. 22 people were injured and 940 villages plunged into darkness as the storm made landfall across Gujarat coasts, according to news agency ANI.