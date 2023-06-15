Western Railway Cancels Additional Trains as Precautionary Measure for Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat | Representational Image

Considering the alertness for 'Biparjoy' cyclone over Gujarat, Western Railway has further decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway. In addition to this, various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR. Refund will be admissible as per extant rules.

According to Western Railway officials, 23 more trains have been cancelled, 3 trains short-terminated and 7 trains short originated. With this, 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 trains have been short-terminated, while 38 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure due to the onset of Cyclone Biparjoy.

List of trains cancelled:

1. Train No. 19405 Palanpur – Gandhidham Express of 16th June 2023.

2. Train No. 20928 Bhuj - Palanpur SF Express of 16th June 2023

3. Train No. 20927 Palanpur – Bhuj SF Express of 16th June 2023

4. Train No. 20908 Bhuj - Dadar Express of 16th June 2023

5. Train No.22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express of 16th June 2023.

6. Train No. 22957 Ahmedabad - Veraval of 15th June 2023

7. Train No. 09549 Bhanvad - Porbandar of 16th June 2023

8. Train No. 09550 Porbandar - Bhanvad of 16th June 2023

9. Train No. 19210 Okha - Bhavnagar Terminus Express of 16th June 2023

10. Train No. 19571 Rajkot – Porbandar Express of 16th June 2023.

11. Train No 09513 Rajkot – Veraval of 16th June 2023

12. Train No 09514 Veraval – Rajkot of 16th June 2023

13. Train No. 19572 Porbandar - Rajkot Express of 16th June 2023.

14. Train No. 19209 Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha Express of 15th June 2023

15. Train No. 09291 Veraval - Amreli of 16th June 2023

16. Train No. 09508 Amreli - Veraval of 16th &17th June 2023

17. Train No. 09505 Veraval - Amreli of 16th June 2023

18. Train No. 09539 Amreli - Junagadh of 16th &17th June 2023

19. Train No. 09540 Junagadh - Amreli of 16th &17th June 2023

20. Train No. 09292 Amreli - Veraval of 16th, 17th & 18th June 2023.

21. Train No. 09531 Delvada - Junagadh Special of 16th June 2023

22. Train No. 09532 Junagadh - Delvada Special of 16th & 17th June 2023

23. Train No. 09296 Delvada - Veraval Special of 16th, 17th & 18th June 2023.

Short Termination of Trains:

1. Train No. 14311 Bareilly – Bhuj Express journey commencing on 15th June 2023 will be short terminated at Ahmedabad.

2. Train No. 19217 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Express journey commencing on 15th June 2023 will be short terminated at Rajkot.

3. Train No. 22945 Mumbai Central – Okha Saurashtra Mail journey commencing on 15th June 2023 will be short terminated at Rajkot.

Short Origination of Trains:

1. Train No. 14312 Bhuj – Bareilly Express journey commencing on 16th June 2023 will short originate from Ahmedabad.

2. Train No. 09451 Gandhidham - Bhagalpur Special journey commencing on 16th June 2023 will short originate from Ahmedabad.

3. Train No. 12993 Gandhidham – Puri Express journey commencing on 16th June 2023 will short originate from Ahmedabad.

4. Train No. 12966 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus (Weekly) SF Express journey commencing on 16th June 2023 will short originate from Ahmedabad.

5. Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Express journey commencing on 16th June 2023 will short originate from Rajkot.

6. Train No. 22946 Okha- Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail journey commencing on 16th June 2023 will short originate from Rajkot.

7. Train No. 19565 Okha – Dehradun Uttaranchal Express journey commencing on 16th June 2023 will short originate from Hapa.