Cyclone Asani won’t affect Bengal, says IMD; landfall likely over Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday

Kolkata: IMD officials claimed that severe Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ won’t bring any destruction to West Bengal and the landfall will be likely over Andhra coast in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to IMD director Sanjib Bandhopadhyay, the severe cyclonic storm (at the time of reporting) is 310 km away from Visakhapatam and 570 km away from Puri and at 3 am will reach Andhra coast.

“Whether it will make landfall is still not clear but it is moving in Northwest wards in Bay of Bengal. After reaching Andhra coast it will move towards Odisha coast. Gradually the severe cyclonic storm will lose power. Parts of south Bengal will receive moderate to heavy rainfall but there won’t be any destruction,” said Bandhopadhyay.

“It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Kakinada-Visakhapatnam coasts by May 11 morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve slowly north northeast wards and move along Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam and then emerge into Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by and further into a depression by May 12 morning,” further added the IMD director.

Meanwhile, tourists have been asked to clear the sea and river coasts and strict vigil is kept by police.

Dams at Sagar island were seen being repaired which was slammed by the local residents.

According to several local people just ahead of such a calamity, the state administration gets ‘active’ and also alleged that no one is seen round the year.

On Tuesday, Kolkata and its neighboring areas had witnessed scattered rainfall due to the severe cyclonic storm Asani and control rooms have been opened to take stock of the cyclone.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:03 PM IST