Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro Station To Now Be Called 'Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar' | VIDEO

Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro Station To Now Be Called 'Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar' | X/ ANI

The Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro Station in east Delhi has officially been renamed Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar, authorities confirmed on Saturday, marking the culmination of a long-pending demand raised by residents and community groups in the area.

Officials said all formalities required for the renaming have been completed and the revised name has now come into force. Signage and official references will reflect the new name going forward.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Decision Cleared by State Names Authority

According to report in PTI, a senior government officer said the decision was approved by the State Names Authority of Delhi, a 29-member committee responsible for clearing proposals related to the naming and renaming of civic infrastructure across the capital. The authority is chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The committee evaluates proposals concerning streets, parks, colonies, roundabouts and public facilities, including metro stations.

BJP MLA Credits Community Demand

Trilokpuri BJP MLA Ravi Kant welcomed the move and thanked the Chief Minister for approving the renaming. He said the demand had been pending for years and that he had been actively following up with the government for the past six months.

According to the MLA, a Ram temple is situated close to the metro station, and residents had long felt the station’s name should reflect its cultural and religious significance.

Sanatan Dharma Sabha Raised Demand

Ravi Kant said he formally wrote to the government after representatives of the local Sanatan Dharma Sabha approached him with a request to rename the station in honour of the temple.