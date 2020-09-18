Cyberattack on NIC computers that house data on govt functionaries including PM; email traced to Bengaluru

In a massive security breach, a malware has attacked approximately 100 computers of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the government's nodal agency which is responsible for securing critical cyber-infrastructure in the country and comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Delhi Police's Special Cell begun an investigation into the matter. It has also registered a case under the Information Technology (IT) Act in this connection.

The initial investigation has revealed that an email from a firm in Bengaluru is suspected to have created the malware. An employee at MeitY said in his police complaint that he was unable to access his email and that there was something suspicious.