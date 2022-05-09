CWC meeting underway at AICC headquarters in Delhi, likely to finalise agenda for Udaipur Chintan Shivir

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is underway at AICC headquarters in Delhi. The meeting has been called reportedly to discuss the agenda for the upcoming Chintan Shivir in Udaipur this week.

On May 13, the three-day brainstorming session has been scheduled in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Ahead of the meeting, Sonia Gandhi met all the convenors of the sub-groups to get a draft proposal prepared by the committees. The committees were formed to head discussions on politics, economy, farmers, social justice and youth affairs.

The party is also likely to focus on how to take like-minded parties on board and start the consultation process just after the Chintan Shivir.

After the Chintan Shivir, the Congress reportedly will take a call on the Presidential polls.

The party has said that the polls are not a part of the Chintan Shivir, but after the brainstorming session, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is expected to call upon the UPA allies to formalise a strategy for the polls.

While the grand old party has no strength of its own to defeat the yet to be named NDA nominee, all eyes are on the joint opposition candidate, as and when it is announced. However, the ruling coalition is short of votes to get a simple majority and the 1,17,000 approx. votes of non-NDA and non-UPA parties can play the game in the elections.

A Congress leader on condition of anonymity told news agency IANS, "We are more focused on the Chintan Shivir now, and there is no serious discussion on Presidential elections yet, though it may come up."

Congress sources said that the party may go for a joint opposition candidate, which can test the opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, a Congress leader said that "the issue may come up in early June and Sonia Gandhi may call all the UPA partners to take a collective decision, but UPA will field a candidate for sure."

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 04:54 PM IST