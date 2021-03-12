Current situation right time for Ayurveda, traditional medicine to become more popular globally: PM Modi

New Delhi: Noting that people are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the current situation presents a right time for traditional medicine to become even more popular globally.

Inaugurating the fourth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival 2021, he said Ayurveda could rightly be described as a holistic human science.

"From the plants to your plate, from matters of physical strength to mental well-being, the impact and influence of Ayurveda and traditional medicine is immense," he said.

The current situation presents a right time for Ayurveda and traditional medicine to become even more popular globally, Modi said in a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, he noted.

"Thanks to Ayurveda's popularity, a strong opportunity awaits us and we must not lose it. Youngsters are using a wide range of Ayurveda products. There's a growing consciousness to integrate Ayurveda with evidence-based medical science," he said.

"On behalf of the government, I assure full support to the world of Ayurveda. India has set up the National Ayush Mission.The National AYUSH Mission has been started to promote AYUSH medical systems through cost effective AYUSH services," the prime minister said.

He also pointed out that the World Health Organization has also announced the setting up of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India.

Students from various countries are coming to India to study Ayurveda and traditional medicines and this is the ideal time to think about worldwide wellness, he asserted.

Twenty five countries taking part in the global Ayurveda festival is a great sign and shows growing interest in Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicine, Modi said.

The prime minister also called for deepening research into Ayurveda, traditional form of medicines, and asked start-ups to especially look at Ayurveda products.