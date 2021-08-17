Culinary nightmares: Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders fry 'Twitter bird' to protest ban on Rahul Gandhi's handle; watch video

In a strange turn of events, protests against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter 'ban' has taken a culinary turn, with party members frying a "Twitter bird" and then sending it off to the social media company's headquarters. A video of the unusual venture has since gone viral, with many bemused netizens taking a swipe at the agitators.

In a video that was shared on Twitter by The Print journalist Rishika Sadam, a group of individuals can be seen huddled over a frying pan. The utensil in question is perched atop a small gas cylinder, with hot oil bubbling within the vessel.

"On behalf of Congress Party and G.V. Harsha Kumar followers...from the state of Andhra Pradesh...I hope everyone should see this (sic)," the former MP's son can be seen exclaiming as he brandishes what one can only presume is the 'bird'.

"This is the Twitter bird," he adds, dropping the same into the sizzling oil. As a splatter from the pan briefly makes him flinch, he elaborates, railing against the microblogging platform for "making a mistake by blocking Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account and not promoting our tweets".

A second 'bird' joins its brethren in the pan as the other protestors look on. We feel compelled to note here that many of them lacked a mask and social distancing was kept to a minimum. As the "Twitter dish" cooked, the party supporters proceeded to raise slogans against the BJP.

While they video also shows them packaging the birds to be sent to the Twitter headquarters via post (we are not sure it will be allowed through), there appears to have been some spare. Towards the end of the video the politician can be seen feasting on a part of the bird.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 04:55 PM IST