CSIR Day: When and why Council of Scientific and Industrial Research was established; read to know more

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was established in 1942 as an autonomous body by the government of India to promote scientific knowledge and boost industrialization and economic growth.

It also focuses on radio and space physics, oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology, nanotechnology, mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering, and information technology.

The Societies Registration Act, 1860 allows the CSIR to function as an autonomous organisation while receiving funding from the Ministry of Science and Technology. The CSIR's headquarter is in New Delhi.

CSIR has maintained a large number of national laboratories and field stations with thousands of scientists and researchers. CSIR has been ranked 17th in the world amongst government institutions according to the prestigious Scimago Institutions Rankings 2019 Report.

Achievements of CSIR:

Drishti transmission: It is an indigenous visibility system that is innovative, cost-efficient, and suited for all types of airports. It informs pilots about visibility for safe takeoff and landing operations.

A substantial contribution was made by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), which created a homegrown Head-Up-Display (HUD) for the Tejas Indian Light Combat Aircraft.

It was created by the Durgapur-based CSIR-The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) lab. It requires the least amount of room to produce sustainable energy.

An enhanced Samba Mahsuri variety that is resistant to bacterial blight was created by CSIR and ICAR.

Aquifer mapping using surface magnetic and heliborne transient electromagnetic techniques was done in six different geological areas in Rajasthan (2), Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

Some of the Important CSIR Labs:

CSIR-Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Bhopal

CSIR-Central Glass Ceramic Research Institute, Kolkata

CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow

CSIR-Centre for Cellular Molecular Biology, Hyderabad

CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research, Dhanbad

CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal Aromatic Plants, Lucknow

CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute, Chennai

CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi

CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu

CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun

CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories, Bengaluru.

CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow

CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh

CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (Nagpur)

CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Goa

CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory, Jamshedpur

CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi