CRPF jawans attend wedding of martyred soldier's sister, perform brothers' duties

A group of CRPF jawans on Monday attended the marriage ceremony of the sister of Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Pulwama last year. Singh had been posted with the Central Reserve Police Force's 110th battalion when he was killed in the incident.

According to India Today Constable Singh's colleagues attended his sister Jyoti's wedding in Uttar Pradesh and performed the duties that are normally carried out by the bride's brothers.

CRPF shared the heart touching moment on Twitter. The pictures uploaded on its official account show that the jawans dressed in their uniforms walked the bride to the mandap - a task that is generally performed by brothers.

"As elder brothers, CRPF personnel attended the wedding ceremony of Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh's sister," the tweet read. "Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn CRPF made supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama," it added.

The tweet was hashtagged #GoneButNotForgotten.

Brothers for life:



As elder brothers, CRPF personnel attended the wedding ceremony of Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh's sister. Ct Sahilendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn #CRPF made supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama.#GoneButNotForgotten pic.twitter.com/iuVNsvlsmd — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) December 14, 2021

CRPF jawans reportedly blessed the bride and presented her with gifts at the ceremony.

"My son is no longer in this world but now we have so many sons in the form of CRPF soldiers who always stand by us in times of happiness and sorrow," Shailendra Pratap Singh's father said.

In October 2020, terrorists opened fire at CRPF jawans while they were on duty on a highway on the outskirts of Srinagar. At least two CRPF soldiers were killed and five injured in the attack. The terrorists attack took place when the CRPF troops, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, were carrying out road opening operations at Pampore bypass on October 5.

"Troops of 110 Battalion CRPF along with JKP were carrying out ROP during which unknown terrorists (12:50 hours) fired upon the troops. In this incident total 05 CRPF personnel sustained injuries and were evacuated to district hospital," CRPF's statement read.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 02:35 PM IST