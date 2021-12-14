Director General, CRPF, facilitates families of Martyrs, at Group Centre, CRPF Camp, Langjing Imphal

Kuldiep Singh,IPS,Director General, CRPF, along with Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha,IPS, Additional Director General, North East Zone and Nalin Prabhat,IPS, Inspector General (Operation), Directorate, visited Group Centre, CRPF Camp, Langjing, Imphal and discussed about Contemporary operational situation of the Manipur & Nagaland State and preparedness of the force for forthcoming Assembly Election with the officers of the IG, M&N, Sector & Commandants of the Units. During his visit, he took salute at the Quarter Guard, felicitated the families of martyrs and inquired about the progress of welfare schemes for the force personnel and their families. He visited Group Centre, Campus and inspected Composite Hospital. DG also addressed the force personnel about their duties in the Sainik Sammelan and asked problems of Officers, SOs and Jawans.

M.S. Shekhawat,Inspector General, Manipur & Nagaland Sector welcomed the Director General. Madan Kumar, Dy. Inspector General, Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing Imphal proposed vote of thanks.

Social distancing was also maintained by all the officers, Subordinate Officers, jawans in all programmes to avoid the Covid-19 Pandemic during visit.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:50 PM IST