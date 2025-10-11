 CRPF Jawan Mahendra Laskar Dies After IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation In West Singhbhum
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCRPF Jawan Mahendra Laskar Dies After IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation In West Singhbhum

CRPF Jawan Mahendra Laskar Dies After IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation In West Singhbhum

The operation was undertaken by the paramilitary force in the Naxal violence-affected area of Babudera-Samta axis under Jaraikela police station limits in West Singhbhum district on Friday, they said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
A CRPF jawan died after he was injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand. | X @crpfindia

Ranchi: A CRPF jawan died after he was injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was undertaken by the paramilitary force in the Naxal violence-affected area of Babudera-Samta axis under Jaraikela police station limits in West Singhbhum district on Friday, they said.

Head Constable Mahendra Laskar (45) was injured due to a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) during the operation, they said.

The officials said Laskar was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Saturday.

FPJ Shorts
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
Read Also
RJD Leaders Bima Bharti And Mrityunjay Tiwari Vow To Make Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM In Upcoming Polls
article-image

Laskar hailed from Assam and belonged to the 60th battalion of the CRPF.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Karwa Chauth Celebration Turns Violent After Women, Her Husband & Son Beaten By 3 Men Over...

UP: Karwa Chauth Celebration Turns Violent After Women, Her Husband & Son Beaten By 3 Men Over...

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths

Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety

Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety

BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav Resigns Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls, Cites Humiliation And Sidelining

BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav Resigns Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls, Cites Humiliation And Sidelining

ED Had Summoned Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Son Vivek Kiran In Life Mission Money-Laundering Case

ED Had Summoned Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Son Vivek Kiran In Life Mission Money-Laundering Case