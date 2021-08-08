Crores of rupees given to improve flood situation: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that in 2020 World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank have agreed to provide financial aid of 2146 crore rupees to for controlling flood in Damodar basin and also that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did nothing to curb the problem and also no one knows where did the money go.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Ghosh said that since 2012 not just the national banks but also the central governments had given many funds to control flooding in West Bengal but the Trinamool Congress government didn’t take any initiative.

“Didi’s brothers took the money and the TMC government had done nothing to curb the problem of flooding. The funds sent by the Central Govt. are not at all channelised for this purpose. But the point is, where is this fund being allocated and for what purpose,” claimed Ghosh.

Visiting flood affected areas in Ghatal of Midnapore district, Ghosh said that the affected people are not even getting proper attention to the affected people.

“Heard about the agonies of the residents at Ghatal in the flood situation. For the past 10 years, State Govt. has miserably failed to provide relief to the flood-hit residents from the scourge of water,” mentioned Ghosh.

It is pertinent to mention that the saffron camp has been crying foul that the TMC representatives who are giving out relief materials to people are not allowing BJP supporters to receive any relief.

Nullifying BJP’s claim, TMC Ghatal MP Deepak Adhikari said that relief is being provided to everyone.

“The Ghatal Master Plan is due for the last 40 years and despite requests from TMC Supremo Mamata didi the Central government is not coming out clear with their intentions. If this plan is implemented then the flooding problem will be over. It seems after Mamata Banerjee becomes the PM then this problem might go,” said the actor-turned-politician.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) without seeking state government’s permission had released water from dams for which there is flood-like situation in West Bengal.

DVC executive director Satyabrata Banerjee said that the state had been informed over releasing of water and also that he doesn’t know about the monetary help received by the TMC government for improving the Damodar basin.