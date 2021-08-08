West Bengal: TMC starts bypoll campaign at Bhawanipore constituency, launches new slogan

Kolkata: At a time when the Trinamool Congress is been actively urging the Election Commission to hold the bypolls in the seven constituencies. The TMC on Sunday had started their bypoll campaign in Bhawanipore constituency where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest the poll as she had lost to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari by 1,956 votes from the Nandigram constituency.

Invoking Bengali sentiments and by calling the BJP ‘outsiders’, the TMC after a landslide victory had formed the government in West Bengal for the third time. Now after the ‘Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chaye’ (Bengal wants its daughter) slogan during the polls made by Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC, Trinamool Congress starts a new outreach campaign for Bhawanipore Constituency.

The new campaign again invoking the Bengali sentiment is ‘Unnayan ghore ghore, ghorer meye Bhawanipore e’ (Development in every household, daughter of the state is in Bhawanipore).

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the TMC will go to every extent to win the Bhawnipore constituency.

“Wining of the bypoll at Bhawanipore constituency is extremely important for the TMC otherwise Mamata Banerjee will have to resign from the Chief Minister post,” said Shamik.

Notably, BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh lost to TMC’s Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay who later resigned the MLA post to vacate it for the TMC Supremo.

It can be recalled that the election of Murshidabad’s Jangipur and Samshergunj was cancelled earlier due to the death of the candidates COVID. Later, five more Assembly seats Dinhata, Khardaha, Shantipur, Gosaba and Bhawanipore seat were also attached for bypolls.