Critical comments adorn walls of Bengal’s Vishwa Bharati University to protest Governor’s visit

Comments against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were spotted on the walls of the Vishwa Bharati University campus in Shantiniketan to protest against his visit on Wednesday.
The writing seen on the wall had the words ‘VC get out’ and ‘Agent of BJP VC go back.” Other comments said ‘Free Bidyut Chakraborty VC, BJP’s agent Governor, Get out’ and ‘Vishwa Bharati University is not the BJP party office. Jagdeep Dhankhar get out.’ The messages are believed to be in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) which has seen nationwide protests since 2019.
The Prime Minister of India is the Chancellor of Viswa Bharati University while the West Bengal Governor is the Rector. Bidyut Chakraborty is the Vice Chancellor of the university which was founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the Vishwa Bharati campus in Shantiniketan on Wednesday morning to inaugurate the Hala Karshan Ustav at the Sriniketan grounds and a photo gallery in Rabindra Sadan. University authorities erased some of the writings in wake of the Governor's visit.
Earlier, in January, Governor Dhankhar had reacted to protests in the University campus and said that governance was taking a backseat and that there was anarchy and failure of law and order which was worrisome. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Swapan Dasgupta and the university Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty were confined within the campus in January by SFI, the Left wing student’s organization protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR.
Dr.Swapan Dasgupta was to deliver a speech on CAA when he and the VC were confined within the auditorium by students. Dasgupta had tweeted about the incident while in confinement and it was only hours later that he managed to step out of the university premises.
