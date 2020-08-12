Critical comments adorn walls of Bengal’s Vishwa Bharati University to protest Governor’s visit

Comments against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were spotted on the walls of the Vishwa Bharati University campus in Shantiniketan to protest against his visit on Wednesday.

The writing seen on the wall had the words ‘VC get out’ and ‘Agent of BJP VC go back.” Other comments said ‘Free Bidyut Chakraborty VC, BJP’s agent Governor, Get out’ and ‘Vishwa Bharati University is not the BJP party office. Jagdeep Dhankhar get out.’ The messages are believed to be in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) which has seen nationwide protests since 2019.

The Prime Minister of India is the Chancellor of Viswa Bharati University while the West Bengal Governor is the Rector. Bidyut Chakraborty is the Vice Chancellor of the university which was founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the Vishwa Bharati campus in Shantiniketan on Wednesday morning to inaugurate the Hala Karshan Ustav at the Sriniketan grounds and a photo gallery in Rabindra Sadan. University authorities erased some of the writings in wake of the Governor's visit.