Criminal cases against MPs, MLAs: Can’t withdraw cases without HC order, says Supreme Court

New Delhi

The Supreme Court has barred withdrawal of criminal prosecution against MPs/MLAs/MLCs without the express consent of the concerned high court. A bench of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant also ruled that the judges hearing such cases in the special courts should continue in their posts until further orders. It also reiterated an urgency of expeditious disposal of the cases by the special courts.

Amicus Curiae (appointed as a friend of court) senior advocate Vijay Hansaria sought prevention of the withdrawal of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs and MLCs, citing a few instances:

# Uttar Pradesh seeking withdrawal of cases against MLAs Sangeet Som, Suresh Rana, Kapil Dev, and Sadhvi Prachi, accused in the cases relating to the Muzzafarnagar riots.

# Karnataka govt, vide its order dated 31.08.2020, issued instructi­ons to withdraw 61 cases, ma­ny against the elected representatives of the state legislature.

# Maharashtra reportedly withdrawing political cases against activists registered prior to 31.12.2019.

The case filed by Delhi BJP leader and SC lawyer Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay in 2016 was listed on Tuesday on a request for urgent hearing by the Amicus Curiae for directions. The plea had sought the convicted persons should be debarred from legislature, executive and judiciary, and special courts be set up to decide the criminal cases against the elected representatives within a year. Upa­dhyay had sought fixation of a minimum qualification and maximum age limit for contesting the elections.

Meanwhile, Upadhyay and five others were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday for alleged communal and inflammatory slogans raised at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday during a protest led by Upadhyay (See Page 1). The Delhi Police swung into action after former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju tweeted the video of the demonstration to the Pri­me Minister and the Home Minister, with an appeal to “please save my India”.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:24 AM IST