Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s MLA Wife Promotes Traditional Games At Jamnagar Sports Day With School Girls

Jamnagar: The Sports Day celebration at G.D. Shah High School in Jamnagar turned special when Rivaba Jadeja, BJP MLA from Jamnagar North and wife of Indian cricket all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, joined school girls on the field. From playing kabaddi to trying her hand at tug-of-war, Rivaba Jadeja inspired hundreds of students with her energetic participation and a strong message to preserve traditional games in the digital age.

The program, organised as part of the school’s Sports Day celebrations, witnessed Rivaba stepping into the shoes of a sportsperson. “Sports are not just a form of entertainment; they are vital for physical and mental health. They instill qualities like discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship,” she told the students after actively participating in kabaddi, balance cone, and street wrestling matches.

Encouraging Students Beyond Mobile Games

In her interaction with students, Rivaba stressed the need for children to engage in outdoor activities instead of becoming overly dependent on mobile phones and video games. “Technology has its place, but our future generation must not lose touch with the joy and value of field games. Traditional sports are part of our culture, and we must preserve them,” she said.

Her presence and involvement in the games created an electrifying atmosphere on the school grounds. Students, teachers, and parents applauded her spirited participation, with many recalling how rare it is for an MLA to engage with children on the field in such a direct manner.

Remembering Her School Days

Rivaba, who recalled her own school days during the event, said that playing games with students brought back memories of her childhood. “It feels refreshing to be on the ground again. Watching your energy makes me believe that the youth of Jamnagar will carry forward the legacy of traditional sports with pride,” she added.

Political Journey and Community Connect

Elected from Jamnagar North in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, Rivaba Jadeja entered politics after BJP entrusted her with the ticket by replacing sitting MLA Hakubha Jadeja. She went on to defeat AAP’s Karshan Karmur and Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Jadeja, securing her position as a strong leader in the region.